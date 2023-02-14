CBN declares old Naira notes as illegal tenders

Apparently not disturbed by Supreme Court directives, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has declared that the old N200, N500, N1,000 notes have ceased to become a means of exchange since February 10 deadline.

Emefiele said the deadline was never shifted by the bank and that date earlier announced remains the same for use of old notes across the country.

The apex bank governor’s declaration came barely 24 hours ahead of the adjourned date for the suit brought before the Supreme Court by the state governors, kicking against the implementation of the policy.

Emefiele’s statement came following confusion that had continued to trail the supreme court order which extended the deadline to February 15, pending the hearing by the court.

Before the CBN governor’s declaration, Nigerians were thrown into confusion as commercial banks refused to take the old notes at their branches yesterday

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday while briefing the diplomatic community on the apex bank’s efforts to ease Naira availability at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement Automated Teller Machine (ATM) disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he added.

Meanwhile, he alleged that the Naira notes scarcity currently being experienced across the country were artificial and handiwork of some individuals that wanted to control cash disbursement across the country.

According to him, some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose and I will not expand further on that.

Emefiele said the apex bank acknowledges suffering of Nigerians, noting that effective implementation of the policy could scrap 4 percent of the inflation numbers.

He further explained that the optimal volume of cash in circulation should be around N700 billion.

He said: “Even if we say N1trillion should be in circulation, we cannot refloat N3.7trillion into circulation.”

