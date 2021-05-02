CBN confirms appointment of Union Bank new board chairman, others

Nigeria’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given the nod to the appointment of Beatrice Hamza Bassey as the substantive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Bank.

Hamza Bassey who joined the Board of Union Bank in 2015 as a Non-Executive Director, was first appointed Acting Board Chairman in December 2019, after the demise of Cyril Odu, the immediate past Chairman.

Speaking on her appointment, Hamza Bassey said, “I am delighted to lead the Board as we drive Union Bank’s growth strategy and entrench its position as a leading financial institution in Nigeria. As we move ahead, our focus remains to deliver greater value to our customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders.”

A reputable lawyer with extensive experience in corporate governance and financial institutions, Hamza Bassey is an authority in compliance and represents clients globally in compliance and anti-corruption matters.

She is also the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Atlas Mara Limited, a publicly listed financial services company that operates banks in various parts of Africa. A lawyer of great repute with extensive experience in corporate governance and financial institutions, she is an authority in compliance and represents clients globally in compliance and anti-corruption matters.

In addition to overseeing compliance, corporate governance and legal affairs across all its subsidiaries, Hamza Bassey has led Atlas Mara’s acquisition and integration of the nine banks it has acquired to date as well as several strategic initiatives. Through her current service on the boards and board committees of public companies, Hamza Bassey has garnered in-depth knowledge of corporate governance best practices and trends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

