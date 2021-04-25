Report on Interest
BusinessEconomy

CBN, Bayelsa to take 3500 rice farmers, others through farming techniques

The Bayelsa State Government  has put plans in place to revive the state’s agricultural sector by introducing  farmers in the  state to different Federal Government’s  (FG’s)  agricultural training and empowerment  programmes.

In line with this, the state, in partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is to train and empower over 3,500 farmers on rice production, fisheries and poultry under the Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) and Anchor Borrowers programmes.

The state’s deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed  at a meeting in Government House, Yenagoa  with the  traditional rulers  from Nembe council area.

The new partnership with the CBN will enable the farmers to revamp the agricultural sector and ensure bountiful yields before the end of the year.

Ewhrudjakpo, who disclosed this at a meeting with traditional rulers from Nembe local government area at Government House, Yenagoa, said the state had since keyed into the CBN-backed Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (AADS) and Anchor Borrowers programmes to revamp the agricultural sector.

Ewhrudjakpo noted that the focus of the administration was to achieve food sufficiency, assuring that the state government would distribute its own locally produced rice to the people as Christmas gift this year.

“By God’s grace, we are going to eat our own rice from the various farms we have cultivated in different parts of the state. I can assure you (traditional rulers) that we will not buy rice from elsewhere to distribute to you during Christmas,” he said.

“The anchor borrowers and out grower programmes are very key to food security. So, we are working with the CBN to ensure good sufficiency in our state. We are working to see how we can get credible partners to mill the rice,” he added.

He pointed out that government’s intervention in the agriculture sector was not only in crop production but also in fisheries and poultry.

The traditional rulers including the Ibeyanaowei of Oluasiri Clan, King I.C. Awululu, commended the government for initiating the meeting and appealed for an upward review of their monthly allowances to enable them perform their duties effectively.

 

