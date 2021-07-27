CBN bans forex sale to Bureau De Change operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria has beamed its oversight light on Bureau De Change operators in the country with directives that all financial institutions stopped sales of forex to the popular operators.

The apex bank explained that the decision followed an extensive and exhaustive report which identified the BDC operators as illegal dealers and wholesalers of forex as against their purpose.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said that with their illegal operations, the BDC operators have defeated their purpose of existence to provide forex to retail users and that such was hurting the economy and ordinary Nigerians.

Emefiele who disclosed this after the Monetary Policy Committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday said that the ban on sales of forex to BDC in the country was with immediate effect.

He said that the commercial banks would be monitored to provide forex for the legitimate use of Nigerians and monitor compliance with the directive on BDCs.

“The Central Bank will henceforth discontinue the sale of forex to Bureau de Change operators,” Emefiele said while briefing journalists after the event.

Meanwhile, the MPC also retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent at the end of the meeting and retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Announcing the committee’s decision, Emefiele said, “The MPC made the decision to hold all parameters constant. The committee thought by unanimous vote to retain the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

“In summary, MPC voted as follows, one, retain MPR at 11.5 per cent; retain the asymmetric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; retain the CRR at 27.5 per cent, and retain the Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.”

