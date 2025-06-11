CBEX begins operation, sets conditions for depositors’ refund

The Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX), the cryptocurrency-based Ponzi scheme that vanished with investors’ money, has quietly re-opened its platform, restoring account balances but refusing to release funds unless investors pay new “activation” fees.

Under the fresh terms, investors who originally staked more than $1,000 are being asked to deposit $200, while those with smaller stakes must pay $100 before withdrawals are permitted.

Several investors confirmed the development on Tuesday that their pre-crash balances which had been missing for over one month has now become visible but remain locked behind the new paywall.

“I have been able to view my balance but it makes no sense to be asked for a fresh deposit to retrieve my investment. I’ll wait to see what happens to know what to do next, but if it requires a fresh deposit, then count me out,” one anonymous victim told reporters.

CBEX’s sudden collapse two months ago wiped out millions of dollars, sparking protests and the looting of one of the firm’s offices in Ibadan, Oyo State. Operators initially blamed “hackers” and locked the scheme’s Telegram channel in an effort to stifle complaints.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has recovered part of the stolen funds, arrested two suspects and traced crypto wallets linked to the fraud across several countries, but warns that not all losses may be recouped.

Investigators and consumer-protection experts are advising victims not to send additional money, describing the new fees as a classic second-phase Ponzi tactic designed to squeeze more cash from desperate investors.

Authorities say the probe will continue as they pursue remaining suspects and attempt to claw back further assets. In the interim, Nigerians are urged to stay clear of CBEX’s latest offer and report any new solicitations to the EFCC.