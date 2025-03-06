Catholic priest die inside kidnapper’s den in Kaduna

The lifeless body of Reverend Father Sylvester Okechukwu, who was abducted by unknown gunmen has been discovered in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the deceased clergy man, died two days after he was kidnapped in the den of his abductor, who dumped his remains at the outskirts of Atakar community.

Okechukwu’s body which showed signs of torture, was discovered following a search operation conducted by a joint security team, in the area yesterday.

His body has since been moved to St. Louis Hospital, Zonkwa, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

In response to the tragic discovery, security agencies have intensified efforts to track down those responsible for the cleric murder.

“We have launched a rigorous manhunt and are collaborating with local intelligence sources to ensure the perpetrators face justice,” a security officer confirmed.

Authorities have also appealed to residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security forces, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to maintain peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan expressed profound grief over Fr. Okechukwu’s death, describing him as a dedicated clergyman who served humanity with unwavering commitment.

The diocese called for calm, urging community members to allow law enforcement agencies to handle the situation rather than seeking revenge.