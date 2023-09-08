Catholic priest die inside Kaduna church set ablaze during bandit attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a catholic priest during an attack on the parish house of Saint Raphael’s Catholic Church in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the attacked occurred after scores of bandits stormed the Saint Raphael Parish at Fadan Kamantan, Kafanchan Diocese and set the building ablaze alongside a vehicle parked within the premises.

The late seminarian, Stephen Danlami, was said to be inside the building when it was set ablaze by the gunmen on Friday morning.

It was learnt that after the priest realised that the buidling was on fire, he tried to run out but could not because he became aware after the fire had enveloped the building.

Residents narrated that the priest could not leave the building and got burnt after he inhaled the thick smoke while trying to escape from the raging fire.

They added that his colleagues who got wind o the attack earlier escaped from the building to avoid being trapped in the raging fire.

Shortly after the incident, police authorities in the state said it had launched a manhunt for the assailants.

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Manir Hassan, said the bandits stormed the worship centre in droves.

According to him, while the assailants could not enter the main building, they set the house on fire alongside a motorcycle and vehicle part on the premises.

The police spokesman corroborated eyewitness accounts that the victim died due to the smoke he inhaled while trying to escape from the burning building.

