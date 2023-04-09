Catholic church reopens 10 months after terrorist attacks in Ondo

The St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, has been reopened for religious services, barely 10 months after a deadly attack left over 40 worshippers dead and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the state.

To the delight of dozens of worshippers, the religion centre reopened for church services on Easter Sunday, a day that marked the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

During the attack, the assailants disguised themselves as worshippers, maiming both old and young residents that had gathered within the premises for the church services.

At the reopening, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade, urged the Federal Government to be alive to its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of the citizens.

“The government of this country has failed us in their duty for the protection of lives and properties,” he said, lamenting how quickly the country moves on following attacks.

“The government must wake up and show strength and courage and make sure those who carried out the evil that took place in this church and those carrying out the evils that are going on in this country are brought to book and are punished accordingly,” the cleric added.

But for members of the church whose relatives were among the casualties, returning to the same worship centre came with mixed feelings.

But ten months after the incident, worshippers filled the building to celebrate the 2023 Easter with many that survived the attack praising God for sparing their lives, just as they prayed for the deceased victims of the incident.

They recalled how the attack happened especially with the perpetrators shooting without control and called on the government to tackle insecurity which had affected growth and development of the country.

Weeks after the attack, the Nigerian military arrested some suspects believed to have masterminded the attack which it linked to the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola, who spoke after a National Security Council meeting in June, said the attack has no ethnic-religious connection, affirming that the group’s activity has nothing to do with religion.

