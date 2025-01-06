Cash Madam, Adebisi Edionseri passes on @89 after brief illness

A popular socialite and businesswoman, Khadijat Adebisi Edionseri, popularly Cash Madam, has been pronounced dead medical experts at the age of 89.

The Ogun State born business expert, who became popular for over six decades due to her charity lifestyle, died in Abeokuta, her hometown.

According to a release by the family on Monday through Adebayo Adebowale, Cash Madam, who passed on yesterday evening, would be laid to rest at her residence in Abeokuta, by 4.00 pm, according to Islamic rites.

The statement reads, “With deep gratitude to Allah for a life well-lived, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Princess Kadijat Abike Adebisi Edionseri (née Elegbede), who returned to her Creator on 5th January 2025 at the age of 89, following a brief illness.

“Her life was a shining example of grace, dignity, and unwavering faith. Princess Edionseri touched the lives of many through her wisdom, kindness, and dedication to both her family and her community. She taught us the importance of love, resilience, and faith in Allah, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations.

“As we grieve this monumental loss, we also celebrate the remarkable life she lived. Her laughter, warmth, and the values she instilled will forever remain in our hearts, guiding us as we navigate life without her physical presence.

“The funeral will take place according to Islamic rites on Monday, 6th January 2025, at 4:00 PM at her residence in Abeokuta GRA.”

It would be recalled that the deceased had assisted many who had financial troubles including late Ayinla Omowura, after he had an auto crash that would have resulted in the amputation of his legs. And others.