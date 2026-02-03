Casemiro, Pedro, six others jostle for EPL weekly award

The English FA has shortlisted eight players as nominees to contest for the Premier League Player of the Week for Matchweek 24.

The board shortlisted Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro, Chelsea striker, Joao Pedro, Habib Diara of Sunderland, Liverpool’s Hugo Etikite, Brentford’s goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher and winger, Noni Madueke, for Arsenal, and Tottenham duo, Xavi Simmons and Dominic Solanke, following their performance in last weekend’s game.

Casemiro, who just announced that he will leaving Manchester United at the end of the season, scored a powerful header for his side in the 3-2 home win over Fulham from Bruno Fernandez’s free-kick before turning the provider with a no-look pass to Matheus Cunnah who slotted home to give the Mancunians a cushion.

Pedro, made an instant impression after coming on as half-time substitute in Chelsea 3-2 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian began the comeback after header goal, setting up the path for his side after falling by two goals in the opening half after which he turned provider for Enzo Fernandez, who scored the winner for the Pensioners in the London derby game.

Diarra contributed to two goals in Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Burnley after returning as AFCON win with Senegal. His goal involvement which came in the first half saw making an effort which was diverted in by Axel Tuanzebe before scoring the second for the Black Cats, both incidents coming in the first half.

Etikite stared in Liverpool’s 4-1 comeback win over Newcastle with two-quick fire goals before end of first half, setting the tone for the convincing for the Kop at Anfield.

Brentford kept their first clean-sheet of the season in the away win over Aston Villa, owing to a superb performance of Kelleher in goal. The Republic of Ireland international produces a commanding display against in form Villa, making several saves, particularly denying efforts from Tammy Abraham and Matty Cash.

Madueke came in for Bukayo Saka, who was ruled out during warm-up to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Leede, the former impressing down the right in the Gunners rioting win. The Englishman created Martin Zubimendi’s opener before scoring directly from a corner to register his first league goal for the London club.

Simons was a driving force in Tottenham Hotspurs comeback over title chasing Manchester City. The Dutch midfielder provided the assist for Solanke with an outside of the boot pass, and also ended the game with most touches (84), most duels won (10), most possession wins (seven) most shots (five) most successful take-ons(four), most chances created (four) and most fouls won (four).

Solanke was another contributing figure for Spurs as they battled back from 2-0 down to 2-2. The striker scored both goals for the Lilywhites, one, a Goal of the Season contender following a scissors kick effort which looped over Manchester City goalie, Gianlugi Donnaruma.

The board stated that fans have until 12pm, February 4, to vote for their top performer in the list after which winner will be announced later in the day.