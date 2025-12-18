Carter Efe emerges Africa’s top twitch streamer after Davido livestream

Nigerian content creator and musician Oderhohwo Efe, widely recognised as Carter Efe, has emerged as Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch.

The achievement places Efe ahead of comedian and content creator Adesokan Emmanuel, popularly known as Shank Comics, who previously held the continental record with approximately 233,000 followers amassed over several months of consistent streaming activity.

Beyond follower growth, Efe also recorded multiple platform-first accomplishments, including becoming the first African streamer to surpass 20,000 subscribers and setting a new benchmark for the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa with about 83,000 viewers.

By Thursday, Efe’s Twitch account had crossed 406,000 followers, following a rapid surge that began after a highly publicised livestream held the previous day featuring Afrobeats superstar, Davido.

Figures from the platform indicate that Efe, who had roughly 322,000 followers earlier, gained close to 160,000 new followers within four days, with the spike directly linked to the announcement and execution of the joint stream.

During the livestream, Davido linked Carter Efe, fondly known as the “Machala” crooner, with key figures in Nigeria’s entertainment and social scene, including nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, leading to several high-profile on-stream moments.

The session gained even more attention when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen joined in, creating a rare blend of music, football, and online culture that resonated with fans across different communities.

Adding to the buzz was the surprise appearance of content creator Enzo, who challenged Carter Efe to a spontaneous boxing match to “prove” his loyalty to Davido’s 30BG fan base, a moment that captured the unpredictable energy of the stream and underscored Carter Efe’s growing influence in Nigeria’s digital entertainment space.