Cart pusher dies during Lagos auto crash

A cart pusher has been pronounced dead after being involved in a fatal auto crash that occurred around a Cement Bus Stop along the Lagos -Abeokuta express road in Dopemu.



It was gathered that the ill-fated commercial bus with number plate EPE 474 Y J knocked down the deceased before colliding with a stationary construction crane along the road.



As learnt, the commercial bus driver experienced a break failure and the effort to stop the over-speeding vehicle resulted in the accident that claimed the cart pusher’s life.



The public affairs director, of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the accident to The Guild on Thursday.



While noting that the accident occurred during the early hours of the day, Taofiq said that the cart pusher’s remains and damaged bus have been handed over to policemen from Afonja Police Station for investigations.



Meanwhile, he urged motorists to comply with the state’s traffic regulations to prevent future accidents and ensure road safety.



“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family of the deceased, and we urge motorists to always prioritize safety by adhering to speed limits and maintaining control of their vehicles to avoid preventable tragedies,” he said.