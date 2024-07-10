Cardoso sacks security printing management team, appoints acting MD

As part of measures to protect the country’s currency, the board of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting (NSPM) has terminated the appointment of the executive management team led by the Managing Director, Halilu Ahmed.

As gathered, the board chaired by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, directed Ahmed, who was identified as former President, Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, and other members to hand over all activities of NSPM immediately, ending their two years stay in office.

Meanwhile, the Cardoso-led board has appointed Abubakar Minjibir, as the Acting. Managing Director, to prevent any leadership vacuum within the agency.

Also appointed by the board on Wednesday were Muhammed Mustapha who serves as General Manager for Finance and Strategy, and Adesoji Ogungbesan who will assume office as the General Manager for Corporate Services.

Although the new development has not been effected on the agency’s website, the change was contained in a memo dispatched by the board to staff and seen by The Guild Correspondent.

In the memo with no. 2083, the board assured staff that the new management team would ensure better welfare, and embrace strategic initiatives as well as transform the agency to achieve its goals.

The board, however, urged the staff to cooperate with the Minjibir-led team to achieve the Board’s strategic vision for the company.