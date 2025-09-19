Cardi B releases new album hours after pregnancy confirmation

Award winning rapper, Belcalis Almanzar, popularly known as Cardi B, has released a new album after a seven-year hiatus of controversies and alleged legal assault.

Cardi B’s new sophomore 23-track album, titled ”Am I the Drama” was dropped via Atlantic Records having previously premiered one of its tracks ‘Safe’ on an Apple Music event held in New York to facilitate its release alongside a world tour planned for 2026.

The recording which debuted at number one spot on the US iTunes albums chart has tracks featuring guest appearances from Kehlani, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez and Janet Jackson was rated 4.5 stars by Rolling Stones for its energy and storytelling.

Following the release of the compiled tracklists on Friday, the 33-year-old musician, said she was excited about the completion of the task alongside being acquitted of an assault charge in a $24 million civil lawsuit filed by a security guard, Emani Ellis, who alleged in court that Cardi B cut her cheek with a fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician’s office in 2018.

The album’s arrival also follows her announcement on the expectancy of a new child with New England Patriots, Stefon Diggs, after weeks of speculation.

With the achieved feats, Cardi B’s career enters a fresh chapter marked by both professional and personal milestones.