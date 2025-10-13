Cape Verde secures first world cup appearance

A pummeling 3-0 win for Cape Verde over Eswatini has confirmed it’s place in next year’s FIFA World Cup, the first time in their history.

Two goals after nine minutes in the second half by Dailon Livaramento and Willy Semedo alongside another in the 90th minute from Stophira ensured victory for the Island country.

Following the win, the Cape Verde finished the qualifiers at the summit of group D, amassing 23 points, for more than the closest Cameroon who drew their game with Angola.

Sequel to the victory at the 15,000 boisterous Estadio Nacionale in Praia on Monday, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, delivered a video message saying, “What a historic moment. Congratulations to everyone in Cape Verde for making the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Your flag will fly and your anthem will be heard at the greatest FIFA World Cup ever.

“Your work on football development in recent years has been incredible and this is a moment where your stars will become global and power a new generation of football lovers across Cape Verde,” he added.

The country join Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria all already confirming their berth as next year’s football fiesta as Africa’s qualified teams for the football competition.