Cape Verde confirms first coronavirus case

Cape Verde Government has confirmed incidence of the country’s first coronavirus case since advent of the novel global pandemic in other countries around the world.

It stated that the patient who tested positive to the deadly viral infection was a British person who had travelled into the country on March 9, 2020 and had began showing symptoms of the disease on March 16.

The government, through a statement released on Friday, said that the 62 year old patient was in quarantine and that proper treatment was ongoing, and that it was set to trace all who had possible contact with the confirmed case with aim to quarantine, test and administer treatment where necessary.

It urged Cape Verdians to maintain calm, embrace personal hygiene methods and avoid large gatherings so as to curb possible spread of the deadly virus.

