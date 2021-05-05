Report on Interest
BusinessEconomy

CAP Plc generates over N2bn in 2021 1Q

By Okorie234

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP), a paints and coatings company, has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 that ended on March 31, 2021, which saw a revenue of N2.1 billion.

The figure is  9.5 percent lower than what was obtained in the first quarter of 2020. The company also recorded a gross profit of N703 million, with a gross margin of 33.5 percent.

Operating expenses were better managed with open/sales of 23.3 percent, an improvement of 252 basis points from 25.8 percent  in Q1 2020.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) was N299m, with a PBT margin of 14.3 percent while Profit after Tax of N203m, with a PAT margin of 9.7 percent.

The company account indicates a cash of N5.7bn of which N1.4bn is expected to be distributed as dividends to shareholders in June 2021

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director, David Wright said: “In the first quarter of 2021, we saw the biggest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. Increased global demand for chemicals driven by the economic rebound in Asia and feedstock challenges, with several suppliers declaring Force Majeure resulted in a global shortage of raw materials.

“This significantly impacted product availability in the first quarter of the year. In addition, there was a scarcity premium placed on all available raw materials, which eroded gross margin across various product lines.”

