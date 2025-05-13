Canadian artiste battle for life after attack inside prison

The Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized on Monday after being attacked in the California prison where he is serving a 10-year sentence for shooting the hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was hospital9ized after being attacked by another prisoner at a prison in Tehachapi, near Bakersfield.

Confirming the incident, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement that the The 32-year-old rapper had been transported to a medical facility outside the prison for medical treatment without giving further details.

However, a statement issued by Lanez representative disclosed that the Canadian artiste sustained 12 stab wounds, including varying degrees of injuries to him back, torso, head and face.

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own,” the representative said hours after the incident.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, along with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, has launched an investigation into the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no suspects have been publicly identified at this time.

Lanez was convicted in December 2022 on three felony charges related to the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, including assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and is currently eligible for parole in 2029.

Despite his incarceration, Lanez has remained active in the music industry. He recently announced the completion of a new album, “Peterson,” which was recorded entirely while in prison and is slated for release in the summer of 2025.