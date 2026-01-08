Canada police arrests Nigerian over varsity student’s murder

The Toronto Police Department in Canada has arrested a 28-year-old Nigerian national, Babatunde Afuwape, in connection with the killing of Shivank Avasthi, a 20-year-old university student.

According to police, Afuwape, a resident of Toronto, was charged with murder in relation to the incident, which reportedly occurred on December 23, 2025.

In a statement issued on its official page on Thursday, the law enforcement agency did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the killing, as investigations are ongoing.

However, the police appealed to members of the public who may have information related to the incident to come forward, emphasizing that even seemingly minor details could shed light on what transpired between the deceased and the suspect.

The statement read, “Babatunde Afuwape, 28, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 20-year-old university student Shivank Avasthi on December 23, 2025.

“We believe more people may have interacted with the accused on that day. If you have any information, please come forward. Even small details can be significant. Call police at 416-808-7400 or make an anonymous tip via @1800222TIPS.”