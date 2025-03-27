Canadian police arrests Nigerian man link to 60yrs old woman’s

A 31years old Nigerian man, Adimabua Chukwuka, has been arrested by the Canadian police over the alleged murder of 60 years old woman, Mario Ferreira, who was found dead beside the University of Toronto campus.

Investigators allege that surveillance footage obtained showed that Chukwuka repeatedly attacked Ferreira, who was laying on a bench, with debris from a construction site.

Confirming the arrest, Toronto Police Superintendent, Jane Doe, remarked that Chukwuka will be made to answer for his crimes which investigations indicated that he perpetrated the act.

She said, “The surveillance footage clearly shows the suspect repeatedly striking the victim with objects in a violent and unprovoked manner. We are committed to ensuring justice for Ms. Ferreira and safety for our community.”

As gathered, the suspect has previously been charged with multiple offences for separate incidents between 2014 and 2022..

According to the police, in August 2014, Chukwuka faced 10 counts, including attempted murder and aggravated assault, following accusations of multiple stabbings.

In April 2022, he allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint and stabbed another man, twice in the chest, resulting in charges like assault with a weapon and robbery.