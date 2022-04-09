Canada defeats Super falcons 2-0 during friendly game

The Olympic champion, Canada, has defeated the Super Falcons 2-0 during the first of a two-legged friendly game played to assist both teams in their preparations for upcoming tournaments.

Both goals scored against the Nigerian female team were scored during second half of the game by Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Gilles.

During the game played at the BC Place stadium, Vancouver on Saturday, Canada dominate most part of the game as they created more scoring opportunities than their African opponent.

Both teams would meet again on Tuesday, 12th April at 3:30am Nigerian time, in Victoria where the Nigerian team would have the opportunity of revenging their loss.

The Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was called into action as early as the fourth minute as she made successive saves.

And in the 13th minute of the game, Nnadozie made another save as the Canadians threatened from a corner to open their goal account.

Minutes after, the Falcons were awarded a free-kick in a good position but the Nigerian female national team failed to convert the chance to a goal.

In the 27th minute, Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, prevented the female team from going behind with good clearance.

Just two minutes later, Athletico Madrid player, Rasheedat Ajibade, fired a long-range shot which was parried away for a corner by Canada’s keeper, Stephanie Labbe.

After a goalless first half, Canada broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Jessie Fleming, who ensured that the Nigerian goalkeeper’s effort does not count.

The hosts went in search of the second and almost doubled their lead in the 62 minutes of the game but were denied by Nnadozie who made multiple saves to keep the scoreline at 1-0.

Canada’s persistence in front of goal was rewarded as they got the second on 72 minutes through Vanessa Gilles. With seven minutes left substitute keeper Tochukwu Oluehi was forced to a brilliant save to deny Canada a third.

In the 93rd minute of the game, Oluehi had to be at her best again to deny the Canadians a third with another good save.

The doubleheader-friendly games are part of preparations for the Falcons ahead of this year’s women’s AFCON in Morocco billed for July.

