CAN yet to confirm 100 abducted Niger students release

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) stated it has yet to receive official confirmation on reports that 100 abducted students from Agwara, Niger State, have regained freedom, describing the development as encouraging if verified.

Niger State CAN chairman, Bishop Bulus Yohanne, made this known in a statement issued through his media aide, Daniel Atori, after reports circulated that some of the children kidnapped from St. Mary Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri had been released.

The November 21, 2025 attack on the school led to the abduction of at least 303 pupils, students, and teachers, while 50 pupils escaped two days later.

Last week, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, visited the community and assured parents that the children were safe and would return soon.

Reacting to the reports and the announcement that the FG has secured the release of 100 pupils abducted, Yohanne said, “It will be a thing of joy if some of our children have been released. We have been praying and waiting for their return. If it is true, then it is cheering news.

“However, we are not officially aware and have not been duly notified. We hope and pray it’s true and will be looking forward to when the remaining will be released.”