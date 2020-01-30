CAN to protest nationwide against insecurity, indiscriminate killing

By Temitope Akintoye,

Following the murder of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), chairman in Michika Local Government, Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, the religious body has disclosed that its members would embark on a nationwide protest to express their displeasure over the increase in level of insecurity in Nigeria.

CAN added that the protest will be held on the last day of its planned three-day fasting and prayer program, aimed to save the nation from its current challenges.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement yesterday, explained that the three-day fasting and prayer which would commence tomorrow, January 31 and ends February 2, is targeted at saving Nigerians especially Christians from being attacked by insurgents, bandits, Islamic terrorists, kidnappers, and others.

Ayokunle enjoined all local churches to observe fasting and prayer on the stated days and to hold meetings each evening to breakfast and pray for wellbeing of the nation and its Christian community.

The CAN chairman explained that on the last day of fast, a prayer walk would be held by all churches and Christians around their local areas, to proclaim Jesus, declare peace upon the land and carrying placards demanding federal and state governments to do more in securing lives and property of citizens.

“Prayer is the sword of the righteous, it is our only defense and we as Christians in an embattled nation will fast and pray our way to peace and safety in Nigeria.

“I hereby call on all Christians from all denominations, all members of the body of Christ, and declare a nationwide prayer and fasting from January 31 till February 2, 2020.

“We will reclaim our land from insurgents, from terrorists and prayerfully bring Nigeria out of the unrestful situations prevailing in our society.

“Please note that on Sunday 2nd, there will be prayer walk around each church’s locality pronouncing Jesus, the Prince of Peace as Lord and carrying placards saying ‘No’ to further killings and demanding that the Federal and State governments should rise up to their responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens,”

“I enjoin you all to give these activities adequate media coverage. Use social media as well. We must save our nation from evil-minded people and destruction,” he added.

Ayokunle expressed hopes that Nigerians prayers would be answered and the country would once again be a land of hope, peace, and prosperity.