Can Tinubu do anything right for once?

Why is this Tinubu government so exasperatingly allergic to doing anything right? It issued a news release saying it had reversed its invidious pardon of notoriously cold-blooded murderers, drug barons and kidnappers.

Just when many of us were impressed enough by what appeared to be the government’s unaccustomed sensitivity to public outrage and wrote to acknowledge it, it reversed its reversal! Maryam Sanda, the insensate husband killer, will be free in a few years.

Many other coldblooded murderers whose clemency had been reversed have also had their pardons quietly restored in different forms. I doubt that there is any record for this kind of presidential flip-flop in the exercise of presidential prerogative of mercy.

Tinubu chose a matter as sensitive as pardon for notorious criminals to pointlessly dribble, and monkey with the emotions of, Nigerians.