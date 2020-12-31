CAN recommends divine intervention for Nigeria’s insecurity challenges

The Christians Association of Nigerian (CAN) has enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside 36 governors of the federation to seek divine intervention in their collective approach to tackle issues bordering on insecurities bedeviling the country.

The religious body maintained that with the situation of things, it has become imperative for political office holders to listen to Godly admonition and use such as a guiding map in their collective strategy, adding that their wisdom alone cannot curb insecurity and restore lasting peace in the country.

If not tamed and adequately addressed, CAN said, the issues of insecurity, including killings and kidnappings would continue to trumps all gains recorded by the Buhari’s administration and state governors across the country.

CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said that after reviewing the country’s security challenges, there was a need to seek divine intervention in confronting the hydra-headed evil that has proven undefeatable.

Through his New Year message titled: ‘Dwelling in the Secret Place of the Mist High: Key to Overcoming Challenges throughout the Year’, Ayokunle enjoined political leaders to lead with humility and humanity, saying such was needed in piloting the affairs of the nation during this troubling times.

“I urge all those in political power in our nation to lead with humility by listening to Godly admonition because their wisdom alone may not be enough to reposition our nation, especially, to restore our security and bring about peace and prosperity presently eluding our nation.

“The present spate of kidnappings for ransom or death, terrorism, banditry, herdsmen attack, armed robbery, and other anti-social activities in our nation are dents on the leadership of our nation.

“Though, we understand that leadership is tough and sympathize with those in power, Nigerians at the same time expect that leadership would rise more gallantly to address our near horrible socio-economic situation in this nation which is almost crippling us,” he said.

Furthermore, he advised Nigerians to love one another as part of efforts to eliminate man’s inhumanity to man, adding that with the current situations, the citizens deserve to have rest of mind.

“I congratulate every one of us whom God has spared to see this New Year in the midst of the dreadful and devastating coronavirus that ravaged our world and sent many people to early graves more than any war in the recent past. The high and the low really fell in 2020.

“While we again commiserate with those who lost their loved ones and pray for fortitude for them to bear the loss, it is right for the rest of us to say, ‘to God alone be the glory.’ My prayer is that the God of mercy who showed us mercy in 2020 shall continue to show us mercy in this New Year in Jesus’ name,” he added.