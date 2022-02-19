CAN endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Chapter has said that the performance of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deserves that he should be handed a second term ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and allow him to complete all projects initiated by the administration.
The religious association said that the strategy adopted by the administration since assumption of office in 2019 to manage the affairs of Lagos, particularly the pandemic indicated that Lagos need him for another term to consolidate on all that he had initiated including projects and policies.
Speaking on behalf of the association, the CAN chairman, Bishop Steven Adegbite, stressed that all good turns deserves another and that the governor worth to occupy the seat another four years.
Commending the leadership of the state government for the harmony existing among them, Adegite urged all to support Sanwo-Olu for a second term.
Addressing the congregation that gathered on Saturday at the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS), themed: “Choose You This Day Whom You Will Serve,” Adegite expressed hope that after the 2023 election, there would be a chance to replicate the development experienced in Lagos across the country.
During the event held at the Christ Apostolic Church, LAWNA Headquarters in Ketu, Lagos, the CAN chairman charged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voter cards, as well as perform their civic responsibilities in the next general elections.