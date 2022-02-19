CAN endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Chapter has said that the performance of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deserves that he should be handed a second term ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and allow him to complete all projects initiated by the administration.

The religious association said that the strategy adopted by the administration since assumption of office in 2019 to manage the affairs of Lagos, particularly the pandemic indicated that Lagos need him for another term to consolidate on all that he had initiated including projects and policies.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the CAN chairman, Bishop Steven Adegbite, stressed that all good turns deserves another and that the governor worth to occupy the seat another four years.

Commending the leadership of the state government for the harmony existing among them, Adegite urged all to support Sanwo-Olu for a second term.

Adegbite commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for managing the pandemic proactively, his administration’s developmental strides, support for religious groups, among others.

Addressing the congregation that gathered on Saturday at the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service (IDDS), themed: “Choose You This Day Whom You Will Serve,” Adegite expressed hope that after the 2023 election, there would be a chance to replicate the development experienced in Lagos across the country.

During the event held at the Christ Apostolic Church, LAWNA Headquarters in Ketu, Lagos, the CAN chairman charged Nigerians to obtain their permanent voter cards, as well as perform their civic responsibilities in the next general elections.

Meanwhile, Adegbite said that it’s part of parents’ responsibility to prepare the Youths to serve the Lord and the nation wholeheartedly, noting that Lagosians must be prepared to serve God, adding: “We must do all we can to build for God.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu said that his administration was committed is to rendering quality service to God and humanity, as well as making life better for the residents.

Stating that rendering service to humanity is also rendering service to God, Sanwo-Olu said: “As Christians, there’s no better service to God than the one you render to humanity. It’s only through this that you can serve God. There’s no better service than that given to mankind.”

He acknowledged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and its leadership for taking the body to another level, adding: We thank God for what He is doing in Lagos State. There’s every reason to thank God, for the CAN members, their prayers, and words of encouragement.”

The governor noted that this administration pursues a uniform front, without any religious division, adding that the state will continue to support unity.

In his Sermon, Most Rev. Dr. Alfred Adewale Martin represented by Rev. Fr. Jacob Usman, said there was the need for the people and leaders to embrace unity and fidelity in their lives, the state, as well as render service to humanity.

Rev Martin added that service demands commitment, devotion, discipline and holiness to worship God despite all challenges, as the people can not serve two masters at the same time.

