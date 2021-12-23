CAN advises Buhari, other office holders on prioritising Nigerians’ welfare

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other public office holders across the country to imbibe the spirit of putting Nigerians first, adding that they should exploit powers conferred on them by their various offices to put smile on faces of the citizens.

The religious body explained that with the challenges facing Nigerians on a daily basis, there was need for the elected officials saddled with responsibility of changing fortunes of the citizens to rise in unison and make pro-people policies and law such that would ensure all Nigerians, irrespective of their locations flourish.

The CAN President, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, asked the leaders to resort to their electioneering promises by devoting their time to lessen the pains of Nigerians through catering to their welfare by ensuring prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions to the pensioners.

According to him, machinery should be put in motion to reduce the high cost of commodities in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of the youths who are roaming the streets having no job.

“What we are currently passing through may not give anybody hope of tomorrow humanly speaking unless those in power are more decisive and God intervenes for us. We are experiencing insecurity everywhere, most especially, the kidnapping, wanton killings and destructions of facilities here and there by the criminals in our midst, the insurgency in the northeast, the northwest and the north central of Nigeria, just to mention a few are terrible things of great concern.

“They do not give us joy at all humanly speaking. However, we need to remember that part of the purposes of the birth of Jesus Christ is to give hope to the hopeless and deliver us from sin and those who hate us. He came to set the captives free.

“At this season of Christmas, I plead with those at the corridor of power to use it to bring relief and joy to the citizens of this country. It is the good you have done now that people would remember tomorrow. Please, let us lessen the pains of Nigerians by paying more attention to their well-being in the prompt payment of workers salaries and pensions to the pensioners.

“Let all things be done to reduce the high cost of things in the market and let enabling environment be created for employment of our youths who are roaming the streets having no job, the CAN leader said in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday.

He, however, urged Nigerians to remain hopeful in Christ Jesus and rejoice in hope that no matter the situation, God can turn all situations around in Christ Jesus.

“I rejoice with all Christians in Nigeria and of course all over the world at this season of Christmas, the season when God became man to live among us in order to redeem us from all our sins and eternal death. My prayer is that nothing would steal from your joy of this season in the name of Jesus Christ. (John 1: 14)

“Let us through the love of Christ embrace one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences. Let us be reconciled to God and to one another. Let all the killings, the kidnapping of our fellow brothers and sisters and all other acts of wickedness stop because God is going to judge these acts on the day of judgement,” he added.

