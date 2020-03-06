Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

By NewsDesk,

As the coronavirus epidemic spread across nations and continents, Cameroon has reported its first confirmed case of the novel virus within its borders.

The country disclosed that its first case was a 58 year old Frenchman who had arrived in the capital, Yaounde on February 24. 2020 and had later shown symptons of the viral infection.

The Cameroonian Health Ministry confirmed the disease index case and explained that the patient had been tested, quarantined and isolated in a special facility in the country.

Speaking through a statement released on Friday, to newsmen in the country, the ministry reiterated that government had put in place adequate measures to contain the infection and curb further spread, adding that further measures had been implemented with regards to incoming travellers in a bid to negate threat of the deadly coronavirus.

According to the statement, the Frenchman is the first case of coronavirus in the Central African country and the ministry assured citizens that it was prepared to take necessary measures to keep infection numbers down to the barest minimum.

The Ministry urged Cameroonians not to panic, saying that government was on top of the situation and poised to combat the virus with help of relevant professionals and experts in the health sector.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday, had disclosed that the global rate of infection of the coronavirus had surpassed 98,000 cases and called on leaders world over to rise to the occasion and deploy the power of their governments to combat the viral outbreak.

WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, while addressing the rise in cases of the virus, urged world leaders to take actions that would put the world at peace as the outbreaks surge on.

“This is not a drill, this is not a time for excuses. This is a time for pulling out all the stops”, he said.