California murderer suspect may face death penalty on Tuesday, judge

An orange county district court attorney, Todd Spitzer, has said that the man who was accused of killing a doctor and wounding five other people in a shooting at a Taiwanese-American church banquet in California, will be charged to court on Tuesday and might likely face a death penalty.

The judge said that the accused, David Chou, 68, will face five counts of attempted murder, four counts of unlawful possession of an explosive and one count of murder with a gun.

Spitzer added that the gunman brought some explosives, Molotov cocktail-like devices, 15 magazines fully loaded with 9-milimeter rounds and two semi-automatic weapons with him, when he went to Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, about 45 miles (72 km) southeast of Los Angeles, on Sunday afternoon, in which he committed the crime.

He further noted that the suspect was motivated by his anti-Taiwan beliefs, also that his family was from China, but he grew up in Taiwan where there was a lot of anti-China sentiment at the time.

According to a statement by the California sheriff department on Monday, the suspect was upset about political tensions involving China and Taiwan but did not elaborate further.

It added that about 40 people who were members of Taiwanese Presbyterian congregation from Irvine, California, who came to honor a former local pastor in the church were present during the shooting.

According to the department, the suspect is a citizen of the United States (U.S) and a Las Vegas resident who was born in China, drove to Southern California on Saturday and came to the church on Sunday morning for the crime.

The department highlighted that one of the hostage in the church, John Cheng, 52, while struggling with the murder before he was killed, motivated other congregants, including a pastor, to overpower the gunman and tied his legs with an electrical cord, detaining him until the sheriff’s deputies arrived and broke through the chains on the doors.

The sheriff department added that four men within the ages of 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old woman who sustained injuries as a result of the attack were taken to an area hospitals for treatment.

