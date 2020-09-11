Calabar varsity appoints special needs expert as VC

The University of Calabar (UNICAL), has announced the appointed a Proffessor of Special Needs Education, Florence Banku-Obi, as the 11th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

It explained that the appointment meant that Banku-Obi would become the institution’s first female VC after 45 years after of its creation.

The Pro- Chancellor and Chairman of Unical Governing Council, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu, said that process of the selection was transparent in line with promise made to the 13 contestants for the position of a transparent, fair and just selection process.

Announcing the result on Friday in Calabar, Nwaogu, said that the Federal Ministry of Education guidelines on the conduct of interview for the appointment of a Vice Chancellor was used during the process.

“At the end of the day, we had a brand new first female VC of the University in the last 45 years. The interview was transparent and some of the contestants are part of our council.

“What I expect of her is to look at what the outgoing VC has done because governance is a continues process. She should invite all those who contested with her and build a team.

“No one person can execute the programmes without the integration of other erudite administrators that presented their CVs yesterday.

“She should be an integrative agent and I expect her to look inward on the areas of internally generated revenue and pluck the areas.

“She needs to motivate staff and students of the school and as an erudite Professor and a mother, I know that she will bring all these to bear,” she said.

NAN reports that Prof. Banku-Obi will be taking over from Prof. Zana Akpagu whose tenure end on Nov. 30.

Banku-Obi hails from Boki local government area in Cross River and she has been a lecturer in the department of Education.

She is the only two-times back to back elected Dean, faculty of Education, since the history of the University.

She has also served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) and also as a member of the University Governing Council and has over 60 publications to her credit in both local and international journals.

She has supervised over 30 postgraduates Diploma Projects, 12 Master Degrees Theses and 8 PhD Dissertations and has so far assessed 13 persons for professorial positions.