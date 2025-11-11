Caicedo wins Chelsea best player, goal for October

Caicedo was announced for the awards for the second time on the bounce having won it in September following votes by fans after an impressive performance which has helped the club improve its standings in the Premier League table.

The Ecuadorian pulled 53 percent of votes to beat second placed Estavao William who got 35 percent having featured in all five matches in all competitions and scoring against Ajax Amsterdam and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

In the award gala held on Tuesday, his thumping strike against Liverpool which helped the west Londoners secure all three points in the league got the Goal of the Month award.

Goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, congratulated the awardee saying, ”He’s an actual animal. He’s the best player playing in his position anywhere. Who’s better than him in that position?