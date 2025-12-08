CAF unveils mascot for 2025 African Cup of Nations

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has unveiled the mascot for the upcoming African Cup of Nations, AFCON, with less than two weeks into the competition.

CAF, alongside the local organization committee, unveiled the mascot, named ‘Assad’ one of the most iconic national symbols in the host country, Morocco, which also pose a powerful figure across the African continent.

According to the north African country, Assad, which means lion in Arabic, embodies strength, pride, and cultural authenticity that resonates deeply with fans both in Morocco and throughout Africa.

“An ambassador for the tournament, Assad embodies the joy, passion, and energy that define Africa’s most prestigious football competition CAF in a statement on Monday disclosed.

“He will play a crucial role in building an emotional connection and engaging audiences of all ages, especially children and families, who are central to football’s culture and its future.”

“The mascot will play a leading role in fan engagement across stadiums, fan zones, and community events. He will support global marketing and promotional campaigns, enrich digital content and interactive experiences, and contribute to CAF’s long-term brand narrative.”

“With Assad leading the way, the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience, celebrating unity, pride, and the power of African football,” the statement concludes.

The tournament will commence on Sunday, December 21, 2025, and end on Sunday, January 18, 2026.