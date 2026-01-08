CAF to hold WAFCON draws, Jan 15

The Confederations of African Football, CAF, has scheduled January 15 to hold the draw for the TotalEnergies Women’s African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, Morocco 2026.

CAF disclosed that participating teams at the fast approaching WAFCON will learn their opponents in the group stage and knockout rounds in their bid to win the competition.

The body also announced that winners of the continent’s Women’s Coach of the Year, Women’s Interclub Player of the Year and the Women’s Club of the Year will be announced during the draws.

At the draws to be held in Rabat, Morocco, the country, playing as hosts, is expected to headline Group A as the hosts, while Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa are expected to be the other group’s seeds.

Teams taking part in the competition include defending champions, Nigeria, hosts, Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mali, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia in the 16-team tournament.

The semi-finalists in the tournament will represent the continent at the next edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.