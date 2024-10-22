CAF targets $11.7M revenue from 2025 AFCON, others

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced plans to generate $11.7 million in revenue from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and other tournaments.

Other African tournaments expected to contribute to this revenue target include the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, African Nations Championship (CHAN), and U-23 Africa Cup of Nations among others.

CAF’s announcement came after it recorded a significant 68% reduction in its deficit, dropping from $28.9 million to $9.2 million, between the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

As gathered, the organization has achieved a remarkable financial turnaround, reversing a $45 million deficit in the previous fiscal year to achieve a 79% reduction in losses.

This remarkable achievement, according to CAF demonstrates its commitment to financial stability and the strategic reforms implemented by its management in 2021.

The football body made this known during the 46th CAF Ordinary Assembly held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopa on Tuesday, where it released the 2022-2023 audited Financial Report and 2024-2025 budget.

While highlighting factors that contributed to this development, CAF noted that it is expecting a net profit of $11.7 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year saying, this is the first time CAF will make a profit in a long time.

According to CAF, the strengthened financial foundation will enable the organization to focus on developing football in Africa and promoting grassroots growth.

The organization during the gathering on Tuesday, commended President Dr. Patrice Motsepe for his exceptional leadership, highlighting the record-breaking revenues achieved in CAF competitions.

“Under the Motsepe administration, media rights and sponsorship revenues have seen significant growth,” it said.

Aside from revenue growth, this financial turnaround has empowered CAF to significantly increase financial support for Member Associations and football development programs.

Record allocations according to CAF are now being made in key areas which include development Programs, school football matches, officials training, and enhanced TV production.

“This strategic allocation of resources will stimulate grassroots growth, improve competitiveness, and elevate the overall quality of African football,” it explained.

The African football body further noted that Motsepe has confirmed the 100% increase of annual Financial Support (subventions) for Member Associations to USD 400 000 a remarkable increase from 200,000 in 2021.

“This is a significant moment for Nations who have been struggling to fund football activities,” it added.