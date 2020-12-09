CAF slams $10,000 fine on Aubameyang after faulting teams’ poor welfare

Arsenal FC striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has been fined $10,000 by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) over his criticism of the continent’s football governing body.

CAF’s disciplinary committee said the player’s unguarded social media post necessitated the sanction and that the decision had been taken to serve as deterrents to others.

The football governing body noted that the Gabonese striker’s social media post content was offensive and degrading, adding that the post had tarnished its “honour and image”.

Through a statement released on Wednesday, CAF also fined Gambia’s FA $100,000, half of which was suspended for 24 months.

“The Gambian federation did not comply to the loyalty, integrity and sportsmanship values and rules of fair play concerning the reception of the Gabonese delegation,” CAF said in a statement.

It would be recalled that Aubameyang posted on social media after Gabon spent the night on an airport floor ahead of an African Cup of Nations qualifier in November.

The player and his teammates were stuck at the airport in the Gambia after arriving for a qualifying game. They were not allowed to leave as officials argued over COVID-19 testing.

The Arsenal striker posted pictures of players sleeping on the airport floor and wrote, “nice job CAF, it’s as if we were back in the 1990s.”

“This will not demotivate us but people need to know and CAF needs to take responsibility. It is 2020 and we want Africa to grow but this is not how we will get there,” he added.

Gabon arrived shortly before midnight and were allowed to go to their hotel about five hours later. They lost 2-1 to Gambia later in the day.