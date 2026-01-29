CAF bans Hakimi 1yr, sanctions Senegal, Morocco over AFCON final brawl

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has imposed sanctions against 2025 African Cup of Nations finalists, Senegal and Morocco, over the brawl which ensued during the game.

CAF expressed dissatisfaction of the teams, players and officials stating that the happenings are violation on the body’s Disciplinary Code and a disrepute to the values of African football heritage, hence, suspending huge fine on Senegal coach, Pape Thiaw, players, Illman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, and further heavy fine on the nation’s football federation.

Morocco’s captain to the tournament, Achraf Hakimi, was also suspended as well as the country’s federation.

In a statement issued by the body on Wednesday, the body slammed a five-match ban at CAF official matches against Thiaw alongside a $100,000 fine, while Ndiaye and Sarr got a two match ban respectively.

The West African country’s football federation was slammed with a $300,000 fine as well as $15,000 sanction due to five of its players receiving cautions during the game.

Hakimi was issued a two match ban, one of which will be a one year duration, from the date of the decision, while fellow player, Ismael Saibari, will sit out three matches alongside a $100,000 fine.

The Morocco Football Association also got fined for $315,000 alongside a rejection of its protest over alleged violations of regulations of AFCON against Senegal.

The body warned that necessary sanctions await eering teams who contravene the enshrined regulations, urging all teams to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship for the enjoyment of the round leather game in the continent.