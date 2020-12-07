Report on Interest
CAF releases 2021 Confederation Cup first-round fixtures

By News Desk, with agency report

By The Guild

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup fixtures for the first round.

It explained that the fixtures followed the preliminary round was concluded at the weekend.

The continental football governing body, noted that the first-leg matches will be played on 22 and 23 December 2020, and the second leg scheduled for 5 and 6 January 2021.

The body listed the fixtures to include Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania vs RS Berkane, Morocco, Renaissance, Chad vs ES Sétif, Algeria, USGN, Niger vs JS Kabylie, Algeria, TAS Casablanca, Morocco vs ESAE, Benin, ASC Diaraf, Senegal vs FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt vs Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia, and Al Ittihad, Libya vs Pyramids, Egypt.

Others are US Monastir, Tunisia vs Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya, Namungo, Tanzania vs El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan, Sagrada Esperança, Angola vs Orlando Pirates, South Africa, AS Kigali, Rwanda vs KCCA, Uganda, NAPSA Stars, Zambia vs UD Songo, Mozambique, Bravos do Maquis, Angola vs DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo, Al Amal Atbara, Sudan vs Salitas, Burkina Faso, Green Eagles, Zambia vs Coton Sport, Cameroon, and Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa vs Rivers United, Nigeria.

The body noted that the first-named teams would be first-leg hosts

The 16 winners of the two-leg first round matches advance to the play-off round, where they would be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

