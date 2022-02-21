CAF picks new dates for Nigeria, Ghana world cup play-off

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and its Ghanaian counterpart have started considering other alternatives in their preparation for the Qatar world cup play-off after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) picked new dates for the two-legged encounter between both countries national teams, Super Eagles and Blck Stars.

CAF said that the dates presented before it by both countries could not be approved, resulting in the new dates believed better suit the countries as they seek to qualify for the tournament scheduled to hold later in 2022.

Ghana had initially scheduled the first-leg for March 24 while the NFF presented before the continent’s football governing body March 27th as the preferred date for the return leg in Abuja.

Meanwhile, CAF has turned down the request from both countries and approved March 25th and March 29th for the second-leg of the game.

Confirming the development, NFF Communication director, Ademola Olajire, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said that the new date was stated in the letter received from CAF.

Olajire, in the statement, said that the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana, which was initially scheduled to take place on March 24, will now hold on March 25.

He added that the return leg, which was initially slated for March 27, at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, will now be played on March 29.

“The Nigeria Football Federation was on Monday notified by the Confederation of African Football that the FIFA World Cup play-off round between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Black Stars of Ghana will now take place on new dates”.

“The opening leg at the Cape Coast Stadium will now take place on Friday, 25th March, starting from 7.30pm Ghana time, which will be 8.30pm in Nigeria. It was earlier scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24th March.

“As against the earlier date of Sunday, 27th March, the return match between both fierce rivals will now hold at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March, starting from 6pm Nigeria time.”

