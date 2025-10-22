CAF nominates Osimhen, Nwabali for best player, goalkeeper awards

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has nominated Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, and goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, for the 2025 Player and Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

CAF, jettisoned the current Player of the year awardee, Ademola Lookman, to nominate Osimhen, as the only contestant from Nigeria for the accolade, following his outstanding performances for the Super Eagles and Turkish club, FC Galatasaray.

The post player, who won the award in 2023, will jostle for the award alongside other nominees which include Senegalese internationals, Pape Sarr and IIiman Ndiaye, Achraf Achimi and Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco, Egyptian Mohammed Sallah, Sehour Guirassy of Guinean Zambo Anguissa of Cameroon, and DR Congo Fitson Mayele.

Nwabali also made the list of the nominees for the Goalkeeper of the Year award, his second time nomination, having also made the list in 2024.

The Nigerian shot stopper is in contention with Edouard Mendy, Marc Diuof, both from Senegal, alongside Munir Mohammed and Yaccine Bounou, from Morocco, Ahmed Elshenawy from Egypt, South Africa’s Ronwen Williams, Aymen Dahmen of Tunisia, Andre Onana from Cameroon and Cape Verde’s Vozinha.

CAF stated that the list is based on the performances by the nominees on the continent from 6th January to 15th of October.