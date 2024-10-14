CAF investigates super eagles’ poor treatment in Libya

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has launched a full-scale investigation into the alleged maltreatment of the Nigerian Super Eagles players and members of the technical teams after arriving in Libya.



The football federation expressed its concern over the struggles faced by the Nigerian team in Libya and stated that the issue has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for quick investigation.



CAF announced this through a statement released on its official social media handle on Monday.



it said: “CAF views the disturbing and unacceptable experiences of the Nigerian National Football Team (‘’Super Eagles’’) at an airport in Libya in a very serious light”.



“The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it had been informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘’Super Eagles’’) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities”



“The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations”.





