CAF appoints Samson Adamu as acting Secretary-General

Nigerian football administrator Samson Adamu has been named acting Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), making history as the first Nigerian to hold the position since the organisation was established nearly 70 years ago.

His appointment follows the resignation of Swiss-Congolese official Veron Mossengo-Omba, who stepped down amid controversy linked to CAF’s decision to overturn Senegal’s on-field victory and instead award the 2025 AFCON title to Morocco after a post-final review.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed that Adamu’s nomination was put forward by the CAF Executive Committee and subsequently approved by the Congress during its meeting on Sunday at the Giza Palace Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

Prior to this role, Adamu served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, where he managed the organisation, logistics, and delivery of major continental competitions.

The Secretary General position is widely regarded as the operational backbone of African football, overseeing day-to-day administration, legal matters, and the implementation of decisions made by CAF’s Executive Committee.