CAF adjusts Super Eagles, others AFCON qualifiers dates over world cup schedule

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revised the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification calendar to assist five teams representing the continent at the World Cup to conclude their preparation for the tournament.

CAF said that adjustments in the calendar became necessary after dates earlier allotted for the qualifying matches would clash with the world cup schedule in which five of its representatives would be participating.

The adjustment in the calendar was approved by the CAF Executive Committee during its meeting held at the football organisation’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

In a statement on the confederation’s website, CAF said this was because of its commitment to allowing the African nations heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup to prepare adequately.

“As a result of this, the 2023 AFCON Match Day Three and Match Day Four qualifiers earlier scheduled for September have been moved from March 20 to March 28, 2023,” it said.

With the new adjustment, matchday five would now be played by teams seeking to qualify for the biennial tournament from June 12 to June 20, 2023.

Also, matches for day six will be played by Nigeria and other nations seeking to book a ticket for the biggest football tournament between Sept. 4 to Sept. 12, 2023, across the continent.

It would be recalled that the continent’s football governing body had seeded the hosting rights for the 2024 edition of the tournament to Cote d’Ivoire which will be played from January to February in 2024.

