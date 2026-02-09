CAC records 10,000 business registration daily

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has disclosed that it is managing a dramatic surge in company registrations, processing roughly 10,000 applications daily following the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations.

Registrar-General Hussaini Magaji said the technology upgrade has enhanced the commission’s capacity to handle escalating filings and public enquiries, linking the spike in activity to policy changes encouraging business formalisation and the rapid growth of online enterprises.

He noted that automated systems now underpin most of the agency’s workflow, enabling faster responses and improved accuracy while supporting entrepreneurs as they transition into the formal economy and interact with regulators through digital platforms.

Magaji disclosed the figures on Monday in Abuja during a lecture marking the commission’s 35th anniversary. “Today, CAC receives close to 10,000 business registration requests daily, compared to only hundreds in the past,” he said.

He added, “Our systems also handle an average of 5,000 customer inquiries every day through emails and call centres,” stressing that such volumes could not be managed through manual procedures and that AI is central to operational efficiency.

According to Magaji, the agency has transformed from a paper-based office established in 1991 into a round-the-clock digital registry serving clients globally. Recent portal upgrades and AI tools are already improving turnaround times despite early transition challenges.

He announced a partnership with Google to strengthen the commission’s technology infrastructure, alongside the introduction of features such as an AI legal assistant and a business name generator designed to simplify compliance and registration processes.

Stakeholders at the event pledged institutional support for the reforms. House Commerce Committee Chairman Ahmed Munir promised legislative backing, while NITDA Director-General Kashifu Abdullahi said, “We are in the era of artificial intelligence, and the only way to transform institutions today is to embrace and integrate AI into operations.”