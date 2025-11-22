CAC president cautions Christians against attacking Tinubu over Nigeria’s challenges

The president of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Nigeria and Overseas, Samuel Oladele, has urged Christians to pray for Nigeria’s unity and peace amidst the current challenges.

According to him, we are to go on our knees in any unwanted situation and not just by criticising people and destroying people’s image constructively.

Oladele gave the advice at the dedication and handing-over service of Christ Apostolic Church, Mountain of Restoration, in the Agunbelewo area of Osogbo, on Saturday.

“We have our culture, and there is a way to talk to people, especially leaders, and not damage their personalities on issues of general concern,” he added.

The cleric emphasised that divine intervention is crucial for stability, saying that Nigerians must learn to pray for those at the helm of authority to lead and be successful.

“As humans, you do not expect perfection from us, and with our knees, we can pray to God for the sustenance of peace in Nigeria.

“We need to keep praying for those in authority and looking up to God to intervene in current happenings in the country.

“The reason why Nigeria is still here today is because we have somebody with us who has kept us together till date, and we must pray for unity,” he stated.

Speaking on the church building, the CAC president commended the donor, Olasiji Olamiju, a former special advisor to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on public health, for embarking on such a massive gospel project, describing it as commendable and marvellous in the sight of God.

The CAC president described the church as an avenue to propagate the words of God and to win more souls.

He urged the congregants to borrow from Olamiju’s gesture by doing good works for kingdom services.

“I want to urge you to be dedicated and healthy members of the church and always ready to serve with sincere hearts,” Oladele stated.

Dignitaries at the event include former Osun governor, Bisi Akande and former speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye.

Others are a former member of the House of Representatives, Israel Famurewa; the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Rasheed Olabomi; and political and religious leaders.