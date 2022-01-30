CAC boss promises employees better welfare, others

The Registrar General of the Corporate Affairs Commission, (CAC), Garba Abubakar, has promised to provide better welfare particularly adequate working facilities and environment for all its personnel across Nigeria to help boost their efficiency.

Abubakar, said that the provision of good working environment would enable them operate at par with the Head Office from different offices in their states.

Speaking to newsmen on Sunday, shortly after inspecting facilities at the Katsina office and a meeting with the Staff, the Registrar General commended their commitment and dedication in discharging their duties effectively.

Abubakar further commended the initiative of the Head of Katsina office who ensured that more personnel were onboarded to approve registration applications in a bid to realise the set timelines to the satisfaction of customers.

To further enhance smooth operations, he pledged that he would provide additional working tools for the Katsina office as well as other CAC offices in need of such intervention because of his agenda to ensure their welfarism is always priority.

