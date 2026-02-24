Cable vandal dies damaging transformer in Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified man has been electrocuted while vandalising electricity equipment in Anambra.

The deceased was said to have made way to the transformer station and has finished cutting the cable when a heavy explosion ensued at the facility owned by the a FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited.

The lifeless body of the deceased was was seen on the floor of the substation after the incident at Ogechukwu Street in Awka, on Tuesday, as informed in a press statement issued by the Head of Communications of FirstPower, Izunna Okafor.

Okafor said that the Anambra State Police Command had been contacted, after which the body was evacuated alongside a commenced further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“FirstPower Electricity Distribution Company Limited confirms an unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Ogechukwu Street, Awka, involving the electrocution of a suspected vandal,”a statement by the electricity body reads.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a heavy explosion occurred at a transformer substation within the area. Upon further assessment, it was discovered that the explosion resulted from unlawful tampering with FirstPower’s electricity network infrastructure by a suspected vandal dressed in security uniform,” the statement added.

The Managing Director of FirstPower, Okechukwu Okafor, condemned acts of vandalism and energy theft, which continue to undermine efforts to provide stable and reliable electricity in Anambra State.

Okafor disclosed that beyond the significant financial losses and service disruptions caused by such criminal activities, they also endanger the lives of perpetrators and innocent members of the public.

He also appealed to residents and community leaders to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities around electricity installations.

“FirstPower remains committed to delivering safe, efficient, and improved electricity services to our customers. We will continue to work closely with security agencies and stakeholders to curb vandalism and ensure adequate protection of our network facilities,” Okafor added.