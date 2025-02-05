C-River Police goes after vehicles with fake insurance documents

The Cross River Police Command has intensified enforcement operations against vehicles without genuine third party insurance documents in Calabar, the state capital, as part of the ongoing efforts to protect road users.

The operation, tagged “Operation Show Your Third-Party Insurance,” was led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah, to ensure that motorists comply the Federal Government law on the road.

“In line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State, CP Gyogon Augustine Grimah, PSC, FCAI, led a team on the 4th of January 2025, to ensure compliance with the Third-Party Insurance Scheme for vehicles in Calabar.

The operation targeted key locations within the metropolis, including Effigy Roundabout, Watt Market, IBB Way/Eta Agbor Roundabout, and Murtala Mohammed Highway by Mainland Filling Station. During the exercise, the police observed a high level of compliance among motorists, although some were found unaware or non-compliant with the insurance requirements.

“Motorists with expired or no Third-Party Insurance had their vehicles impounded for prosecution in accordance with the law. The operation will be a continuous effort, with the police urging all vehicle owners to comply and ensure they meet legal requirements”.-It reads.

Recently there have been series of controversies surrounding the issuance of third party insurance by the police, with various human rights activist condemning the move.