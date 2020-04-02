Business School Netherland clinches 11th position on global institution ranking

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After thoroughly assessing the impact Business School Netherlands (BSN) has had over the years on the society, the CEO Magazine has released its 2020 ranking, placing BSN as the 11th MBA provider globally.

The 2020 ranking places BSN far ahead of several business schools, eclipsing notable institutions running MBA Programme and many others avross the world.

In a report titled “CEO Magazine Global MBA Rankings” which was made available to our correspondent, the editors of CEO Magazine stated that BSN was considered for the new position after accessing the premium placed by the institution on excellence.

The editor said that the rationale for ranking was reached after it observed that “…in an increasingly congested market, selecting the right business school can be difficult which is far from ideal given the time and investment involved. Using a ranking system entirely geared and weighted to fact-based criteria, CEO Magazine aims to cut through the noise and provide potential students with a performance benchmark for those schools under review.”

According to the report, specific criteria considered in assessing business schools were based upon key performance indicators considered to be of interest and value to potential students: Quality of Faculty (weighted 34.95%), International Diversity (9.71%), Class Size (9.71%), Accreditation (8.74%), Faculty to Student Ratio (7.76%), Price (5.83%), International Exposure (4.85%), Work Experience (4.85%), Professional Development (4.85%), Gender Parity (4.85%) and Delivery Methods (3.8%).

“Business School Netherlands now ranks among the best eleven business schools to study MBA programmes globally. It ranked 11 out of over 150 MBA programmes that were thoroughly examined from all over the world. Thus, BSN outpaced over 138 excellent programmes from different continents of the world in terms of the quality of Faculty, learning environment, class sizes, tuition fees, faculty, delivery methods, international diversity, gender make-up and more”.

Commenting on this new ranking, chief executive officer, BSN, Nigeria, Prof Lere Baale, described the new heights attained by the institution among other 85 Tier-One global universities and business schools as an immense source of pride.

The Don stressed that it further reaffirmed their commitment towards “the innovative Action Learning and students-first approach. We are honoured to be recognized by the CEO Magazine for the fifth consecutive year.”

When asked why Business School Netherlands is rated so highly, Baale, stated that the institution new ranking did not come as surprise considering the impact its activities have had on students s establishment in 1988.

Baale said: “in the last six years, international observers including CEO Magazine have taken note of our innovative curriculum and world-class faculty who are not mere professors but gladiators in the global business marketplace.

“Also noteworthy is the impressive career outcomes of our alumni. Many of them are securing investments from global venture capitalists, getting appointments and gaining fast promotions in Fortune 500 organizations and public sector appointments,” he added.

He congratulated BSN faculty and her staff across the globe on this remarkable achievement and encouraged them to continue their excellent work.

Business School Netherlands is present in the Netherlands, but has study centers in different locations across the globe, including Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

The CEO Magazine Global Rankings is a global recognition hotly desired by the world’s top business schools. CEO Magazine has published its MBA rankings annually for the past 6 years. It is peculiar because it is acceptable by world top organizations as a yardstick in differentiating among the ever-widening options of MBA programmes around the globe. The magazine processed data from more than 161 schools, offering no less than 303 different programs in 27 countries (77 online MBAs, 87 EMBAs and 139 Full-time and Part-time MBAs). The Rankings focused primarily on Identification of the business schools which combine the exceptional quality of content, facilitation, and other indices with great return