Bus explosion injures two in Philippines

At least two people have been confirmed injured in the bus explosion that occurred in the southern Philippine South Cotabato province. The explosion which occurred on Thursday injured two tricycle drivers who were travelling near the bus.

As gathered, the improvised explosive device ripped through the rear section of the bus which was travelling along a busy street in Koronadal city around 12:30 p.m, local time.

The Guild gathered that the driver and four passengers who were on board were seated in the forward section when the explosion occurred.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, however, police have commenced investigations into the incident.

