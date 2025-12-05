Burnley midfielder gets 4-match ban for spitting at fans

The English FA has slammed a four-match ban on Burnley midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri, after he was found culpable of spitting at fans during a Premier League game.

The FA denounced Mejbri’s act, terming it as a show of unsportsmanship, and thereafter suspended the midfielder, alongside a £15,000 fine in a ruling which keeps him out of games until December 30.

The body disclosed that the act was looked into by the police in Lancashire after a complaint was lodged by a Leeds United fan who held that the Tunisian footballer spat at him in the away section ground during Burnley’s home 2-0 win over the Whites in October.

A statement by the FA on Friday confirming the sanction reads, ”It was alleged that the player acted in breach of the laws of the game and/or in an improper manner and/or used abusive and /or indecent behaviour by spitting at or in the direction of Leeds United supporters around the 67th minute.

”Hannibal Mejbri subsequently admitted the charge, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a four-match ban and £15,000 ban fine following a hearing,” it reads.

The 22-year-old, who has made 50 appearances for the Clarets and scored a goal, will now miss his side’s matches against Newcastle, Fulham, Bournemouth and Everton but will be eligible to return for the subsequent games.

Mejbri joined Burnley from Manchester United in 2024 in a deal of about £9.4 million.